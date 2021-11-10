Load shedding gives criminals the upper hand and cripples the economy

DURBAN - AS THE country grapples with Stage 4 load shedding, experts on crime have warned that the power cuts give criminals an advantage. On Monday night, a family of three on a farm in Estcourt was held at gunpoint, handcuffed and assaulted by two suspects during load shedding.

It is alleged that the suspects robbed the family of valuables including jewellery and guns. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident. “It is alleged by the complainant that on November 8 at 8.20pm she heard the dogs barking outside her residence. Upon investigating she was accosted by two unknown suspects at gunpoint, who robbed her of various items before fleeing on foot.” Mbele added that a case had been opened at Estcourt police station.

“A case of house robbery was opened at Estcourt SAPS for investigation.” DA MP Alf Lees said the incident happened during load shedding, which left people vulnerable as cellphone networks often did not work due to tower back-up batteries being stolen. Lizette Lancaster, the manager of the Crime and Justice Hub at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), said that the rotational power cuts gave criminals an advantage.

“Criminals are opportunists – if the environment is conducive they will take advantage of the situation. “Darkness caused by load shedding benefits the criminal, visibility is poor as street lights are also down. “Electric fencing is also down during load shedding, and this is concerning as it draws out the criminals.”

Speaking to the SABC, the ISS’s Dr Johan Burger said there would be a spike in crime. “Load shedding is just another opportunity that criminals are already exploiting, and will continue to exploit. We will see a rise in crime such as burglary, and other crime such as house and business robberies. “They will follow load shedding schedules.”

Jonathan Moore of Magma Security said criminals were using load shedding. “Those who commit crimes are aware that during load shedding, alarms are not fully operational due to being battery powered. “Darkness is a friend of the criminal. It provides opportunity.”

Moore said they had increased their security presence during load shedding. “We have noticed that more crimes such as break-ins and armed robberies happen during load shedding, whether it’s late night or the early hours of the morning. “When there is no power people need to be vigilant, and not create opportunities for criminals to enter properties,” said Moore.