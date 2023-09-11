Load shedding’s impact on crime

Durban - As load shedding stages intensified in the past week, cellphone service and internet providers are working to beef up security to curb the theft of batteries and vandalism of infrastructure. Imran Khan, managing executive of Vodacom KwaZulu-Natal, said the region was actively taking measures to combat the increasing problem of vandalism and battery theft at base stations.

Khan added that while this type of criminal activity had been on the rise, they have noticed a slight decline recently, due to their initiatives to tighten security at base station sites. “The cost of the impact of vandalism and theft goes beyond just the equipment and resources required for restoration. It disrupts network services, causing downtime for customers and affecting communities.” The region had implemented back-up power solutions at base station sites, he said. “However, this has led to criminals shifting their focus to stealing generators, load cables, diesel and back-up batteries and vandalising generator vaults and battery cabinets.”

Khan said Vodacom KZN region had invested in robust security measures. “This includes installing security cameras to monitor sites and deploying trained security personnel to respond quickly to any suspicious activity. “High-security battery cabinets and hardened site containers have also been installed. In addition, the region is working closely with law-enforcement agencies and security companies.” Mooketsi Mocumi, the executive for Group Communications at Telkom, said the theft/sabotage of telecommunications infrastructure including towers, base stations, fibre optic cables and batteries, had the compound effect of disrupting network coverage and service, resulting in loss in revenue.

“Telkom implemented security measures by investing in increased security around key infrastructure sites to deter and prevent acts of theft and sabotage. This includes the deployment of security personnel, the installation of surveillance cameras, and the use of advanced technologies to secure batteries on site.” Tyron Powell, managing director of Marshall Security, said: “We have noticed an increase in (theft of) copper cables. There is no fear as there is no power in the lines and it’s easier to cut the cables.” Powell added they had also noted an increase in housebreakings during load shedding. “Most alarm systems and gate motors don’t work and it’s easier for criminals to gain access. They also use the cover of darkness to enter properties.”