Loadshedding sparks concerns for matric pupils









KZN teacher unions have expressed concern over the impact that loadshedding is having on pupils who are currently writing their final year examinations. File picture: Pixabay Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education and teachers’ unions have expressed concern about the effect of loadshedding on Grade 12 exams as the scheduled power cuts have disrupted the sitting of papers and affected study time for many pupils. The department, which is targeting an 80% matric pass rate, said it was concerned with the psychological impact of loadshedding on pupils. This concern was echoed by the National Teachers Union (Natu). Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said while loadshedding this week would have a minimal impact on the exams as the subjects would not require the use of computers or other devices, they were concerned about the impact on pupils’ preparations. The exams started last week with the computer applications technology paper, which required matrics to use computers. It was disrupted after power went out in some schools. “We thought this loadshedding was a thing of the past. It came as a surprise to all of us when it started again,” said Mahlambi.

“We are concerned about the psychological impact. For instance, if you had expected to start or finish your exam at a particular time and that does not happen because you are delayed for three hours, that has a negative impact.”

Natu general secretary Cynthia Barnes said the department should meet Eskom’s management to find a way to avoid more disruptions to the exams.

“Failure to do so could result in a very chaotic exam period of writing and rewriting.”

Eskom issued a statement late last night saying that the probability of loadshedding is low for the week.

"The system’s improvement is largely as a result of several units being returned to service from planned and unplanned maintenance, and achieving a healthy water level at our pumped storage schemes to prepare for the week ahead. Eskom continues to replenish diesel reserves for the open cycle gas turbines which enable us to avoid and/or minimise loadshedding. Repairs are progressing well on the conveyor belt at Medupi power station, which should reach full capacity by the end of the week," the utility giant said.

The Mercury