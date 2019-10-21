The department, which is targeting an 80% matric pass rate, said it was concerned with the psychological impact of loadshedding on pupils. This concern was echoed by the National Teachers Union (Natu).
Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said while loadshedding this week would have a minimal impact on the exams as the subjects would not require the use of computers or other devices, they were concerned about the impact on pupils’ preparations.
The exams started last week with the computer applications technology paper, which required matrics to use computers. It was disrupted after power went out in some schools.
“We thought this loadshedding was a thing of the past. It came as a surprise to all of us when it started again,” said Mahlambi.