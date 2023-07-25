Local fashion designers receive business boost from eThekwini Municipality and Hollywood Foundation

Durban – A public-private partnership between the eThekwini Municipality and the Hollywood Foundation saw nine Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) rising stars being awarded with business equipment totalling R250 000 on Tuesday.
The eThekwini Municipality said that the business equipment included fabric, generators, signage material, industrial sewing machines and other tools of trade.
“There were also nine laptops and industrial irons, and other material being given to the selected designers.The nine beneficiaries are Treasure Cindi, Sicelo Dlezi, Martin John Steenkamp, Kwenzi Nkomo, Sanelisiwe Skhosana, Dineo Khumalo, Sandile Mngadi, Sizwe Mncube, and Zama Gumede.”
Steenkamp, founder of the Martin John Bespoke fashion label brand, said that the designers were grateful for the assistance.
Councillor Msizi Mabaso, who is a member of the City’s Economic Development and Planning Committee, said that the equipment handover aims to ensure that local fashion designers advance their businesses and improve productivity.
“This initiative also contributes to the City’s efforts to uplift the clothing and textile industry. We thank Hollywood for embracing the public-private partnership model. This model is crucial in growing and reviving the small, medium, and micro enterprise sector. We call on more private sector stakeholders to do so.”
Mabaso added that the beneficiaries are part of the City’s Fashion Development Programme which is under the banner of the Durban Fashion Fair.
“The programme provides skills development and access to market opportunities. We are proud to report that many programme participants are flourishing in the industry. Over 15 local designers now supply their collections to established national clothing retail chain stores such as Edgars and have opened their own boutiques.
“In total, over 300 fashion designers have benefited from the Fashion Development Programme since its inception in 2012.”
Vuyisile Ngobese from the Hollywood Foundation said that the clothing and textile industry has experienced several setbacks in recent years.
“It gives us so much pleasure to join forces with eThekwini Municipality and contribute towards the empowerment of fashion designers and entrepreneurs.”