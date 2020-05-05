Local government cracks the whip on illegal traders

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal government has sent a strong warning to smugglers that it will continue the crackdown on illegal imports of cigarettes, clothing and other goods after the lockdown to protect the local economy. MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, made the remarks when she and MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, and inspectors from their departments swooped on a massive warehouse in Mobeni where counterfeit goods were uncovered after a container was intercepted at the weekend. Dube-Ncube said the container had been intercepted on Sunday following an interdepartmental intelligence-driven operation, but instead of the container being re-sealed and kept aside for inspectors, workers had offloaded it and the goods were being stored in a warehouse. Dube-Ncube said the government was determined to crack down on the illicit trade of cigarettes and clothes.

“A container was intercepted with counterfeit goods, and the police are continuing with their investigation in that regard,” Dube-Ncube said.

She ordered workers inside the warehouse to open some of the consignments of goods for inspection. Some of the boxes contained counterfeit branded “Volkswagen GTI” tracksuits, while other boxes that were not all opened included medical equipment. Dube-Ncube said her department had proposed several recommendations to improve efficiency at the port in terms of intercepting illegally imported goods. These included the use of hi-tech scanners and artificial intelligence to scan every container arriving at the port, rather than the current system of relying on spot checks of a sample of containers.

“We believe if we can invest in hi-tech, we can close down the effect of this on the economy,” Dube-Ncube said.

She said it was not possible to quantify the financial impact of illicit imports on the local economy, but it was clear that there would be more local production and manufacturing jobs if the trade was quashed.

“Manufacturing has suffered,” she said.

She added that there was also a huge revenue loss as a result of unpaid duties and taxes.

“We are speaking to the police about having big operations (raids) even before lockdown ends. If we could raid this whole area, and also some other areas, we could get somewhere.

“We’re going to keep the heat on and keep going after the lockdown. We are not going to pull back,” she said.

She added that it was important for law enforcement officers to focus on tracking the kingpins behind the crime and to send the message that Durban Port was not an easy place for illegal traders to do business.

Ntuli said the investigation into the intercepted goods, as well as cases opened at the weekend following the seizure of R3million worth of counterfeit cigarettes and R3m worth of counterfeit clothing, would be escalated for police investigations at a provincial level.





Ntuli said the police would also investigate why the container intercepted yesterday had been unpacked so quickly when it should have been left sealed for law enforcement officers to inspect.

