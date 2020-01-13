Local NGO hopes mini fire stations will help residents at informal settlements









Residents at the Kennedy Road informal settlement educated on how to use the mini fire station. Pictures: Supplied Durban - An innate desire to see poor communities live better lives has spurred a former Gauteng resident to establish emergency fire stations at informal settlements around the country. Hlanganani Magubane, who has been living in Durban since 2006, has set up the “mini fire station” or fire tower, at the Kennedy Road informal settlement, and plans to expand the project to other settlements in the country. Magubane, a trained fire technician, began a small business in Gauteng, where he sold fire extinguishers to taxi drivers in 2001. He would ensure that the extinguishers were checked and serviced on time. This was where Magubane realised how important it was to educate people about fires and fire awareness.

He said that in 2006 he lived at the Kennedy Road informal settlement and saw first-hand the need for residents in these communities to be educated about fires and to have access to firefighting equipment.

“Shack fires are hugely prevalent in South Africa and we’ve almost become desensitised when we hear of ‘just another’ shack fire,” he said.

A chance meeting with a Taiwanese businessman provided Magubane with the help he needed to start the first mini station.

He said very often it took fire engines time to travel through to informal settlements and, due to the logistics of how homes were built, they burnt much quicker. Therefore, he started SOS Fire Services.

Magubane, along with other black-owned firefighting companies, established the Black African Firefighting Association of South Africa, an organisation that seeks to train residents living in informal settlements about fires and how to quickly fight them, before flames spread to other dwellings.

He said that at the moment the mini fire station at the Kennedy Road informal settlement contained a four-wheeler, along with a hydrant, and other materials that could be used to dampen down the area around the blaze.

“Along with Abahlali base- Mjondolo, an organisation that works with shack dwellers, we are able to identify people to train and educate them on how to use the equipment.

“We have also had assistance from eThekwini fire services, where they send out trained firefighters to teach the community,” he said.

Magubane’s venture has hit a few snags along the way but he is determined to see the project through.

The Mercury