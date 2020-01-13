Hlanganani Magubane, who has been living in Durban since 2006, has set up the “mini fire station” or fire tower, at the Kennedy Road informal settlement, and plans to expand the project to other settlements in the country.
Magubane, a trained fire technician, began a small business in Gauteng, where he sold fire extinguishers to taxi drivers in 2001.
He would ensure that the extinguishers were checked and serviced on time.
This was where Magubane realised how important it was to educate people about fires and fire awareness.