Lockdown ease means the partial reopening of SA's economy

Durban - South Africa’s rigid nationwide lockdown will be slowly lifted to allow for a partial reopening of the economy on May 1, with some businesses allowed to operate and the sale of cigarettes and exercise permitted under strict conditions. President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the National Coronavirus Command Council had decided the restrictions would be lowered from level 5 - the strictest lockdown stage - to level 4 from next Friday. International borders will remain closed while travel will be only allowed for essential services. “We cannot take action today that we will deeply regret tomorrow, we must avoid a rushed reopening that could risk a spread which would need to be followed by another hard lockdown,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address. “Our approach has been based on the principles of social distancing, restriction of movement and stringent basic hygiene practices. By delaying the spread of the virus, we have had time to prepare our health facilities and mobilise some of the essential medical supplies needed to meet the inevitable increase in infections.”

Ramaphosa said the government had decided that a “gradual and phased recovery of economic activity” would begin as people needed to eat.

“They need to earn a living. Companies need to be able to produce and to trade, they need to generate revenue and keep their employees in employment.

“We will implement a risk-adjusted strategy which has been guided by scientists who have advised that an abrupt and uncontrolled lifting of restrictions could cause a massive resurgence in infections,” he said.

He added that in a bid to ensure the response to the pandemic was precise and targeted, the risk-adjusted strategy would operate at national, provincial, district and metro levels.

“The relevant ministers will provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries and how each is affected at each level. We will give all industry bodies an opportunity to consider these details and, should they wish, to make submissions before new regulations are gazetted,” he said.

Ramaphosa said business would have to adhere to detailed health and safety protocols to protect their employees, and workplace plans would have to be put in place to enable disease surveillance and prevent the spread of infection.

He said businesses would have to resume operations in a phased manner by first preparing the workplace, followed by the return of the workforce in batches of no more than one-third.

“In some cases, a sector will not be able to return to full production during level 4 while the risk of infection remains high. These will be spelt out next week following a final round of consultations,” he said.

“Businesses will be encouraged to adopt a work-from-home strategy where possible. All staff who can work remotely must be allowed to do so. The relevant ministers will provide details on the process for the phased reopening of schools and other educational institutions,” he said.

Ramaphosa called on all South Africans to wear masks when in public.

Under the level 4 lockdown, the following will be implemented:

Borders will remain closed to international travel, except for the repatriation of South African nationals and foreign citizens.

No travel will be allowed between provinces, except for the transportation of goods and exceptional circumstances such as funerals.

Public transport will continue to operate, with stringent regulations.

Those who are elderly, and those with underlying conditions, must remain at home and take additional precautions to isolate themselves.

The range of goods that may be sold will be extended to incorporate certain additional categories. These will be detailed by the relevant ministers.

Bars and shebeens will remain closed.

Conference and convention centres, entertainment venues, cinemas, theatres, and concert venues will remain closed.

Concerts, sporting events, and religious, cultural and social gatherings will not be allowed until it is deemed safe for them to continue.

“The coronavirus is spread by contact between people. If people do not travel, the virus does not travel,” he said.

“From the evidence we have, we know that 75% of confirmed coronavirus cases are found in just six metro municipalities - Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Cape Town, Buffalo City, eThekwini and Mangaung.

“It is therefore essential that we do everything in our means to restrict the movement of people and - although it runs counter to our very nature - to reduce the contact that each of us has with each other,” Ramaphosa said,

“If we all adhere to instructions and follow public health guidelines, we will keep the virus under control and will not need to reinstate the most drastic restrictions.”

He added that the government was “substantially and rapidly” increasing its public health response.

“We have already seen a huge increase in community screening and testing. Guided by advice from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, we have joined other African countries in placing mass screening and testing at the centre of the next phase of our response,” he said.

The Mercury