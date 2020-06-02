Lockdown for who: Residents flout Covid-19 lockdown regulations to glimpse sardines

Durban - Residents along the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast ignored Covid-19 regulations yesterday and flocked to Ramsgate beach, to catch a glimpse of the first batch of sardines for the year. The fish are being sold for about R1500 a crate. Ray Nkonyeni Municipality spokesperson Simon April said only people who had netting permits were allowed on the beach. “It’s difficult to police but we’ve dispatched metro police officers to the beach to ensure that people follow the regulations and exercise physical distancing,” said April. The start of the sardine run coincided with the announcement from Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy that all fishing, including recreational fishing, was permitted with the exception of charter fishing during level 3 of the lockdown.

“Fishers must ensure that they have a valid permit. All regulations relating to social distancing, health protocols, movement and the prohibition of groups and gatherings apply,” the department said.

The KZN Sharks Board acting head of operations, Greg Thompson, said they received the first reports of sardines entering the province’s waters on Sunday morning. Thompson said it was normally small, thin pockets of fish that arrived before the main shoal.

“It was very interesting to hear that these pockets at Port Edward were fairly large and there was an abundance of sharks feeding on them.”

He added that the cold front enhanced the movements of the shoals and caused them to appear inshore.

“I’m sure that this activity will have all the seine netters focused and ready for action this week.”

By Sunday afternoon, the pockets were already spotted moving past the Pumula Beach area, 15km north of Port Shepstone.

Thompson said by yesterday morning, they had received reports of sardines among the rocks at Marina Beach just north of Glenmore, and the netting of sardines at Ramsgate.

“There have been numerous reports of large masses of sardine-related activity in the Eastern Cape.

“Last week, the Morgan’s Bay Hotel reported a large concentration of gannets during the cold front period. Many people are saying that this is the most activity that’s been seen in that area, in many years,” said Thompson.

Due to the restrictions imposed by the lockdown regulations, Thompson said all shark safety gear had been removed on March 24.

“As a result, no sardine surveillance flights or operational boating activity have been permitted. Therefore, we have not undertaken any physical monitoring of the sardine activity.”

Fisherman Tony Outar, from Isipingo, travelled to Ramsgate where he netted about 150 crates.

