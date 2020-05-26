Lockdown level 3: stylists face bad hair day

Durban - Hairstylists, beauticians, nail technicians and make-up artists have been left disappointed after being excluded from operating their businesses during level 3 of the national lockdown. The industry has signed petitions demanding some reprieve from the government. However, when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the downgrade to level 3 regulations, the hair and beauty industry were not included on the list of businesses that could operate. Some hairstylists and beauty therapists said they had been left with no option but to operate illegally. “This is now a life or death situation. We have to break the law and conduct our business in secret just so we can put food on the table,” said one hairstylist, who asked not to be named.

She said while she remained hopeful, Ramaphosa’s address left her “heartbroken”.

“Things have become so dire that although I live in a fairly nice house and drive a car, I have been forced to accept food parcels from community outreach groups because I don’t have any income.

“I am a single mother and the sole provider in my household. Before the national lockdown, I was able to make ends meet. I have already told clients that they can come to my house for a hair cut and colour. I will sanitise, as usual, wear the face shield and take all the precautions, but right now I need to feed my boys,” she said.

All hair salons, beauty therapists and cosmetology studios have been closed since March 27, when the nationwide lockdown was announced.

The industry was offered some reprieve on May 1, when the country entered level 4 and the regulations were amended to allow salons to sell beauty and hair-related products.

However, salon owners argued that the sales of hair products had not been enough to pay staff and keep businesses afloat. Hairstylist Jade Delphine Tomé, leading the court action against the government’s regulations, said it had been a “see-saw” of emotions for many in the industry.

Tomé has enlisted the services of Advocate Carlo Viljoen, who is expected to argue the court matter to allow for the industry to reopen.

“I have seen so many salons closing their doors because some landlords are still insisting on their rent. Should this carry on further than June, we could see at least 40% of the industry close down. Remember, our industry contributes R250billion into our economy.”

