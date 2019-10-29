Long arm of the law catches up with Durban broker 24 years later









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Investors, who were duped out of millions of rands by a respected Durban investment broker have finally seen justice 24 years later - after he was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for fraud and corruption on Friday. Brian Arthur, who used to own a Durban investment company, Integrated Resources, was found guilty of fleecing people of R20.7million in 1995. At least four investors had committed suicide since losing their money. Speaking to The Mercury on condition of anonymity, the daughter of one of the investors said she believed her father’s suicide was due to the suffering he incurred after he lost his money. “My father put down a lot of money, with the hope of getting more in return. He was only trying to secure our future but we were, instead, left living hand to mouth and then dealing with my dad’s tragic passing,” she said. The woman said she was happy “the man who caused so much pain and suffering in our family” was finally paying for what he had done.

“This in no way brings back my father or wipes out the difficult memories from before, but it is still some kind of closure,” she said.

The Mercury previously reported that Arthur, now 70-years-old, left the country in 1995, for Australia, after he closed his investment company under suspicious circumstances.

At the time, the police explained that Arthur would befriend people and gain power of attorney over their money, with the promise to invest it. However, it was found the money was never invested and Arthur disappeared.

Commercial Crime Police and Interpol searched for him for seven years and eventually arrested him in Miami in 2002.

Arthur spent over two months in an American prison before being sent to South Africa.

After his court appearance in Durban, on his return to South Africa, Arthur was remanded in custody for more than a year, at the Westville Prison, it was reported at the time.

According to reports, Arthur claimed that he did not have any money and could not afford bail. He hoped his family would put up his bail money, which was eventually paid more than a year later. He was charged with 60 counts, related to fraud and theft.

His trial began in 2006. Arthur represented himself at the beginning of the trial, with his defence continuing well beyond five years.

But he delayed the trial further, as his defence counsel was changed several times.

After his sentencing on Friday, Arthur made an application for leave to appeal, which was denied.

He indicated that he intended to approach a full bench at the Pietermaritzburg High Court to grant his appeal.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said the institution viewed insurance fraud matters in a serious light.

“This sentence was indicative that the State will go to great lengths to ensure that offenders face the criminal charges against them,” she said.

