Durban - Isipingo residents said the Home Affairs office in the area did not have enough benches for people and the toilets were in a deplorable state. The terrible odour from the toilets was evident when The Mercury visited the office yesterday.

A resident in the queue said there were not enough benches to accommodate people, and that some had resorted to sitting on a concrete step outside the office while they waited.

Some in the queue said they had arrived at the Home Affairs office at 6am, and by 1pm they were still waiting to be served.

Nokuthula Mbili, 70, from Ensimbini said she had arrived at the centre at 6am to collect her identity document.

“As you can see we are sitting on a concrete wall. No one has noticed,” said Mbili. She said there were not enough benches and the smell from the toilets was unbearable.

Another frustrated applicant, Sanja Van Niekerk, 38, said yesterday was her fourth visit to the office.

“I saw a post on Facebook where people said it’s better to arrive at 10am than to sit here from the early morning,” said Van Niekerk.

She said there were no functional toilet facilities as the toilet was blocked.

“The toilet is blocked with toilet paper and is disgusting,” she said. She added that the department needed to implement a better queuing system.

“They must put in more benches, they must also be more strict with the line because people come from the side to jump the queue, and only later realise that they standing in the wrong line,” she said.

A Home Affairs official, who declined to be named, said pensioners were given priority, and thereafter ­people were given numbers for the queue.

She said the lack of toilet facilities was due to community members who had blocked the toilets with foreign objects.

“We locked the toilets and the community broke the lock,” she added.

In response to a request for comment, Cyril Mncwabe, KwaZulu-­Natal’s Home Affairs provincial manager, said the department was aware of the problem with the toilets.

He said, however, the Public Works Department needed to attend to it. Mncwabe added that the blocking of the toilets was an ongoing issue and was due to the community misusing the facilities.

He said that there were benches at the Isipingo office but they were not able to accommodate more than 500 people a day.

