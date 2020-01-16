Long registration lines at Unisa campus









Hundreds of students queue outside Unisa in the blistering heat yesterday to register and iron out issues before the first semester begins. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Hundreds of prospective students braved high temperatures, waiting for hours in a queue that went around the building at Unisa’s Durban campus yesterday. A student from Queensburgh, who asked not to be named, said that after waiting for more than two hours last week she had to return yesterday to enquire about an application. She said students were frustrated because there was no direction. “They need a new system, we need order. We need Unisa to help its students,” she said. The student, who had been studying with the institution for five years, said there should be a system that separated students into different categories. “There should be someone at the front to say registration is here, applications are there and this is what the process is. It would be much easier,” she said. The student said she had spent the last three days on the phone trying to get through to the call centre.

“No one answers the phones or responds to emails, so it’s tough for us students who work and have to take time off to join the queue,” she said.

Siphumulile Hlongwane, who paid R60 for a taxi from Tongaat to join the queue at 8.30am, said Unisa should have different areas for registration.

A student from Ntuzuma, who was in the queue for three hours, said the process was very difficult because it was extremely hot and they had no access to water.

“The SRC should make it easier, it’s difficult to stand in one line for everything,” he said.

Unisa said 259570 students had already submitted their documents and that registration was going very well. University spokesperson Edgar Rathelele said registration was a structured process, with dedicated queues for registration, finance or examination matters.

“However, delays are experienced from time to time as a result of high volumes of students,” he said.

Rathelele said that when Unisa opened at about 8am, all students queueing had been taken to the holding halls to be briefed and screened to ensure they joined the right queue.

Rathelele said students could also be assisted at Unisa’s venues in Richards Bay, Newcastle, Pietermaritzburg and the Wild Coast.

