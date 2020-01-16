A student from Queensburgh, who asked not to be named, said that after waiting for more than two hours last week she had to return yesterday to enquire about an application. She said students were frustrated because there was no direction.
“They need a new system, we need order. We need Unisa to help its students,” she said.
The student, who had been studying with the institution for five years, said there should be a system that separated students into different categories. “There should be someone at the front to say registration is here, applications are there and this is what the process is. It would be much easier,” she said.
The student said she had spent the last three days on the phone trying to get through to the call centre.