Long-term lane restriction at Wilge River Bridge on the N3

The N3 Toll concession announced that there will be long-term lane restrictions will be in place on the N3 Toll Route from 20 June 2024, to facilitate maintenance required at the Wilge River Bridge. N3 Toll concession said that the lane restriction will be near Swinburne between Van Reenen and Harrismith, in the Free State.

“Two of the four lanes of the N3 Toll Route will be closed while the maintenance work is being performed. Traffic will be accommodated in the remaining two lanes using one lane per direction (Contraflow).” N3 Toll concession added that traffic calming measures and lane width restrictions will be in place. “Abnormal Load vehicles are required to contact the relevant authorities prior to their travels to confirm alternate routes. Law-enforcement officials will be assisting with the implementation of traffic control measures for the duration of the maintenance period.”

N3 Toll concession said that motorists are advised to plan ahead for their delays. “N3TC advises motorists and logistics operators to plan ahead and make provision for traffic delays and congestion in the area during this period and thanks them for their cooperation.” N3 Toll concession added that motorists can obtain real-time, verified traffic information and emergency assistance from the 24-hour N3 Helpline on 0800 63 43 57 or by following @N3Route on X.