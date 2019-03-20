JOHANNESBURG - There are 4300 patients, including children, awaiting life-saving organ and cornea transplants in South Africa, according to the Organ Donor Foundation of South Africa. The director of the foundation, Samantha Nicholls, said the highest number of patients on the waiting list are those needing kidney transplants.

“Some patients can wait eight to 12 years for a kidney transplant if they do not have a family member or friend as a living donor option. These patients would be on dialysis. With other solid organs such as heart, lungs, liver and pancreas and even skin, if the patients don’t receive an organ in time, they will die,” she said.

Journalist Bernadette Wicks said that after watching a heart transplant, she realised how incredibly hard our doctors were working to find new ways to save lives.

“What they can do with an organ donation is truly incredible, but all that work is for naught if we don’t step up, because obviously they need organs to do a transplant,” she said.

Wicks said she encouraged others to register to become donors.

“Anyone who has lost someone - for whatever reason - knows how unbearable that pain is. I think that if you can do something to prevent other people from having to experience that pain prematurely, you should,” she said.

Jozi Meth, a public relations practitioner and mother of two boys, said she would have no need for her organs or tissue once she was dead.

“I see donation as an opportunity to make a positive difference and potentially save the life of somebody else - or up to seven people, as the Organ Donor Foundation always points out,” Meth said.

She said it was devastating that South Africa has one of the lowest rates of donation in the world when so many need new livers, kidneys, lungs or hearts. “I think a lot of it goes back to religious or cultural beliefs. I am proud to have Organ Donor stickers on all my forms of ID and have informed my family of my decision, which they support,” she said.

Soon-to-be first time mom Kerzia Chetty said that with all her trips in and out of theatre, she was always asked if she was an organ donor.

“As a child I just said ‘yes’ then my mom asked ‘Did you register?’, so I researched and found out that you actually have to register, and I registered. I just felt that if I can save a life, why not. It’s not like I need them after I die. Too many people need organs and not enough donate,” Chetty said.

She said that in death, a person no longer needed their organs.

“Why not save another life when you are gone? To those thinking about doing it while alive, depending on lifestyle and health, I would say a simple ‘Why not save a life?’,” Chetty said.

Nicholls said the foundation had recently launched the Uluntu Project, which includes a toll-free line and a number of ways that educate the public about the importance of donating.

To become an organ and tissue donor, register at www.odf.org.za or call toll-free 0800 22 66 11.

“The Organ Donor Foundation will send you an information pack which includes an organ donor card to carry in your wallet or purse, stickers for your ID and driving licence and a leaflet with all the commonly asked questions. Please discuss the decision with your next of kin as, ultimately, they will be asked for consent at the time of your passing,” Nicholls said.

You do not need to undergo any tests when registering. It takes a few minutes of your time, it’s extremely simple to sign up and costs nothing.

According to the KZN Cornea and Eye Association, adults and children could need a cornea transplant for a number of reasons, including hereditary problems, scarring after injury, infections, the ageing process or corneal disease.

Despite many hundreds of corneal graft operations taking place each year in South Africa, the need is ever increasing and unfortunately never satisfied. To date, the use of artificial materials for corneal transplants has been unsuccessful. As a result, patients awaiting corneal transplants depend solely on the gift of tissue donation,” the organisation said. Those wanting to register can contact 031 268 5296.

