LOOK: A rare find, two-headed snake rescued in Ndwedwe

Durban - Snake rescuer Nick Evans thought he had seen it all until he received a call about a two-headed Southern Brown Egg-eater found in Ndwedwe by a local man. Evans says a Southern Brown Egg-eater is a common, totally harmless species, however, one with two heads is rare.

The man in Ndwedwe had found it out in the open, in his yard, Evans said. “I'm sure he was just as surprised as me. “He didn't want anyone to harm it, and put it in a bottle. He asked me to collect it and take it away from there. I thought that was really nice of him.”

Having never seen a two-headed snake, Evans said he jumped at the opportunity. Evans says it was a strange sight, seeing this deformed snake, a juvenile, around 30cm in length. “It was quite interesting to see how it moved. Sometimes, the heads would try go in opposite directions from one another, other times, it would rest one head on the other. That seemed the most effective way of moving,” he said.

He said the snake is safe in and in professional care now. “There is no point in releasing it. As far as I am aware, they don't generally live long. This one wouldn't last long at all in the wild. It can barely move, and when it does, it does so incredibly slowly. Very easy pickings for a predator. “If it hatched months or weeks ago, and survived this long, I'll be truly surprised.”

He says he is intrigued to find out if it can feed on its own or not. “They only eat bird eggs, so it will have to be tiny eggs!” Evans says he is grateful to the resident for saving the snake and calling him to rescue it.

