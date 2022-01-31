LOOK: Accident leaves Durban man trapped in vehicle for hours until his calls for help are heard

DURBAN – Hydraulic tools were used to free a man who was trapped in his vehicle overnight after it rolled down an embankment on the M13 in Pinetown. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to the incident on Friday morning.

He said the vehicle had rolled down an embankment along the M13. “A passer-by heard calls for help coming from the bush, went to investigate and found the patient trapped in the car,” he said. Herbst said when paramedics arrived on scene they found that the man had sustained moderate injuries.

“While medics stabilised the patient, a Netcare 911 Rescue Technician used hydraulic tools to free the man from the wreckage,” he said. In another accident, just after 10am on Friday morning, a car and motorcycle were involved in a collision on Marine Drive, in Margate, on the South Coast, Herbst said. “When medics arrived on scene they found that the motorcyclist, an adult male, had sustained serious injuries after his helmet flew off during the impact,” he said.

