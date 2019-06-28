Durban - Traditional attire and formal wear was the order of the day at the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg yesterday. The newly elected KZN premier, Sihle Zakalala, opted for a navy suit instead of his usual traditional animal skin outfit.

Zikalala will deliver his maiden State of the Province Address today.

DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango turned heads as he sported a traditional Zulu leopard skin.

Among other male dignitaries, maroon appeared to a popular colour of choice for ties, with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, who delivered his address at the opening ceremony, former president Jacob Zuma, former KZN premier Willies Mchunu and Finance MEC Ravi Pillay all wearing differently patterned maroon ties.

Bongi Sithole-Moloi, the MEC for Agriculture, followed the colour scheme with a traditional print maroon and rust dress and matching headdress.

The MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza and Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu both had stunning brightly coloured outfits.

Khoza said her pink, white and yellow dress was Venda inspired and designed by Albina from West Walk in Durban.

Simelane-Zulu was a breath of fresh air with her modern light blue pants suit covered in pink and green patterns with a bright pink frill at the neckline which extended along her right arm.

She said her Pietermaritzburg-based designer created her red carpet outfits.

“In a continuous effort to support, encourage and groom young black creatives, especially women, I have been in an ongoing partnership with Dumi Mthethwa of Cotton Divine, who is based here in Maritzburg,” said Simelane-Zulu.

The colour pink seemed to be favoured by a few of the female guests, as MEC for Public Works Peggy Nkonyeni wore a pink, yellow and blue peacock-print dress with a layered frilled hemline.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the MEC for Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs, opted for a more formal look with a fitted dress accompanied by a pearl and black jacket and accessorised with a pearl necklace.

Two of the king’s wives attended and chose completely different styles of dress.

Queen Nompumelelo Mchiza donned a leopard skin over her traditional red print dress.

She also donned a matching traditional headdress which is worn by married women.

Queen Thandekile Ndlovu’s dress was fitted and more modern. It had a multicoloured abstract pattern at the top with a navy blue full-length fishtail skirt.

EFF members Gugu Mtshali and Nomfundo Mpayipheli wore red in line with the party’s colour.

Mtshali wore a full red outfit with an overall jacket while Mpayipheli wore an apron with a matching scarf around her neck.

