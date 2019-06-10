The camaraderie among runners and the show of support along the route is what makes Comrades Marathon runners come back each year. This year, even frigid morning temperatures did not stop hundreds of spectators from coming out in numbers to cheer on runners.

Dressed in warm jackets and jerseys, spectators lined Pinetown’s Josiah Gumede Road in the early hours of yesterday, and greeted runners with rapturous applause and cheers as they ran past.

In true Comrades spirit, supporters warmly cheer on runners in Pinetown yesterday.





Priyen Padayachee, an avid supporter of the Comrades runners, said the marathon between Durban and Pietermaritzburg was like no other race.

“The crowds we get here are simply amazing, it cannot be touched anywhere in the world,” said Padayachee.

Nontokozo Dlamini Maleitjie, from Nelspruit, said she was there to cheer on her husband.

“I’m here supporting my husband, this race makes people want to become runners, it’s great,” said Maleitjie.

Her husband Reuben Maleitjie said that he loves having his wife on the road while running as she motivates him.

“She’s my strength, when I see her it gives me more power and strength to finish the race.”

As the crowd of runners reached the halfway mark at Drummond, the booming music and singing and dancing of supporters egged them on.

Mboniseni Masondo, from the Toyota team, said they came from Gauteng to support the runners.

“To me, it’s not about hyping up the runners from Toyota, but to help every runner. It’s about giving them the energy to keep them going to the finish line,” said Masondo.

TK Moshwetsi was the first to cross the halfway mark in 02:43:11 but the massive group packed with the pre-race favourites, passed him after he stopped due to cramps.

Sipuka Nyonyane battled with cramps after crossing the halfway mark but was eager to continue.

The 36-year-old, from Sobokeng in southern Gauteng, felt his preparation had let him down on other Comrades Marathons.

“Regardless of these cramps, I will be going to the finish line and I believe that my legs will be able to carry me throughout. Last year I did not make it to the halfway point, but today I managed and my next stop is the finish line, said Nonyane as he took off to Inchanga.

Hotel cleaner Jonas Masire was delighted after managing to cross the halfway mark.

Masire, 28, from Mafikeng in North-West said his main aim in this year’s marathon was to reach the halfway.

“I am very happy since this is my first time running. I have worked very hard to be here and now I know that next year I have to prepare twice as hard to be able to reach the finish line,” said Masire.

As the cut-off time gun blew, Indian national Kaustubh Vartak was disappointed after just narrowly missing the cut-off by a few seconds.

It was second-time unlucky for Vartak, as he failed to finish last year’s marathon just 5km from the finish, when he fractured his ankle. Vartak, 31, said this year cramps had set in 30km prior to halfway which had affected his race.

“I’m feeling good about myself. It was fantastic to come here again but very tough. Those cramps in my hamstring slowed me down, otherwise, I would have gone through,” said Vartak.

He said even though the weather was nice, the steep hills drained his energy.

Aleck Mabena, who also missed the cut-off at halfway, announced his retirement from the Comrades Marathon after participating for 15 years in a row.

The 70-year old said it was the first time that he had missed the cut-off.

“I must call it quits now, I am very old and my family pushed me to take part for the last time, I did it for them,” said Mabena.

