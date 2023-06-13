LOOK: Ammunition cache found in a bush at the side of a road near Verulam

Durban - Reaction officers recovered over 18 00 rounds of live ammunition in a bush at the side of a road in the Trenance Park area of Amaotana near Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, said just after 7pm reaction officers discovered an ammunition cache with 1 850 live rounds.

“Rusa received an anonymous tip-off that the sale of arms and ammunition was in progress on Cottonwood Drive,” he said. He said reaction officers who were in the area were immediately dispatched and searched the location. Balram said no suspects were located in the area.

“Officers decided to search the vicinity and recovered a 25 litre bucket filled with boxes of live 9mm, 40 calibre, rifle and shotgun ammunition,” he said. He said the scene was immediately cordoned off for further investigation. Last week, The Mercury reported that there has been an increase in murders being committed with the use of firearms in the province.

“(As a result) targeted operations at intelligence-identified areas were conducted and a total of 325 firearms, inclusive of 29 rifles and 19 shotguns were removed from society in the month of May,” said provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda in the report. He said over 3 000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres were also recovered.

An ammunition cache was discovered in a bush at the side of a road in the Trenance Park area of Amaotana near Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa)