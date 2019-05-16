DURBAN - Hundreds of truck owners blocked roads leading to the Durban Container Terminal yesterday morning causing huge traffic backlogs in the south of Durban.
Truckers embarked on a blockade limiting access to both Bayhead and Langerberg roads in frustration over several issues, including the long hours they have to spend waiting to enter the terminal.
Truck owner Adhil Chunder said they wanted a 90-minute turnaround time for trucks.
He said the turnaround time frame was stipulated in an agreement that had been in place for the past 10 years, but had not been adhered to.
Chunder added that truck drivers had to contend with deplorable conditions while waiting to load.
“There are extended waiting periods outside the terminals where there are no toilets, showers, or shops.”
He said owners also complained of certain companies being given priority access.
The executives of Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) were expected to meet the truck owners yesterday afternoon.
In a statement, acting general manager for KwaZulu-Natal Containers, Dean Moodley, said: “While we are aware of the challenges the truckers have been raising, TPT condemns any acts that disrupt economic activity and threaten jobs.”
He said TPT had committed to a six-week period ending June3 to make improvements in truck staging times.