LOOK: Bayhead truck congestion continues to frustrate Bluff residents









Durban - A Seaview resident who lives just 15 minutes away from Bayhead, said it took him two hours to get through the traffic backlog, caused by the truck congestion on Wednesday morning. The resident, who asked not to be named, said for the last few days there have been massive backlogs along the busy Bayhead route. This, he said, has severely impacted travelling for other residents.

"I sat in traffic for two hours. We barely moved.It was very frustrating," he said.





Another resident said a five-minute trip took him more than two hours.

"I have lived in this area for the last 13 years. It has never been like this. It's only now in the last six months that there have been massive traffic backlogs. Driving in this area has been a nightmare. What is frustrating is that some residents are driving into oncoming traffic just to get home. And if they are involved in accidents, insurance will not pay," he said.

Picture: Supplied







According to a letter from Transnet, Bayhead and Bluff roads remained congested in both the incoming and outgoing roads. This is as a result of traffic destined for the Island View terminal and Grindrod Container depot. This is impacting on traffic travelling to Piers 1 and 2 which have remained free flowing.

Transnet said SAPS are trying to divert traffic. Picture: Supplied



"Transporters are requested to hold back on dispatching trucks to allow SAPS to clear the traffic congestion. Please re-route trucks that are enroute to the terminals to alleviate further congestion," Transnet said.

The Mercury