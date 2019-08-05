Durban - CELEBRATING woman empowerment was the focus of The Mercury/Unilever Women’s Day Lunch at the Durban ICC on Friday. Another strong theme throughout the day was for women to uplift and support each other.

The three guest speakers for the event were Keri Miller, a presenter on East Coast Radio Breakfast show, Saray Khumalo, the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest and Carte Blanche journalist Devi Sankaree Govender.

MC for the event, businesswoman Sorisha Naidoo, said she preferred getting a compliment from a woman as opposed to a man because when one woman compliments another, it was sincere.

“It takes a lot for one woman to recognise another woman’s strength, physique, special attributes and career skills.”

The Mercury’s editor, Yogas Nair, thanked all the women in her life for their support.

“They often say it’s cold and lonely at the top but this has not been the case for me. I have been blessed with a wonderful sisterhood. A group of women who support, mentor and inspire me to be the best that I can be. They are there at a drop of a hat and selflessly lend support at all my initiatives.”

Shobna Persadh, corporate affairs and sustainable business director for Unilever SA, said while the rights of women were enshrined in the Constitution, women needed to know their rights in order to be protected.

Speaking about young women who were killed by their partners including Anni Dewani, Reeva Steenkamp and Karabo Mokoena, Persadh said women who have “a voice” must use it.

“You have the power to empower young women, to help them emotionally, physically and mentally to deal with the pressures of work and relationships.”

Also at the event, Persadh asked Khumalo and Sankaree Govender to draw names of two organisations that would receive R67 000 worth of Unilever products in honour of Nelson Mandela month in partnership with Gift of the Givers.

The two organisations were the Tshepo Themba Disability Home Care Centre in Brits, North West, and Ithlokomelong Centre for the Aged and Disabled in Alexandra, Gauteng.

Mechell Chetty, vice-president, human resources, at Unilever Africa spoke about the Ola Barbie campaign which was aimed at unlocking dreams in little girls.

“We’ve all got this six-year-old girl in us that was fearless, that had all these dreams and knew that she was going to be something amazing. But what happens in life is that stereotypes fall upon us. People tell us more about what we can’t do than what we can do and so little girls believe that. So the Ola Barbie campaign is all about encouraging their dreams, exciting them about their dreams.”

Khumalo described each of her attempts to climb Everest and how those experiences had helped her on her journey.

She said that she had chosen to see each of the aborted attempts as “falling forward”, instead of failures.

Khumalo, who climbs mountains to raise money for charities focusing on education for children, said: “I love climbing and I found an opportunity to make a difference doing it.”

She said many people doubted whether she would be able to summit Mount Everest but she decided that she would do it.

“We are all extraordinary but we choose to be ordinary. So I decided to find out what makes me extraordinary even if other people did not believe in my dream.”

Miller spoke about her experiences that led to her success and encouraged the audience to live more fulfilling lives.

“This moment is your life. The reason why I’m here with you today is because all of us have got something that we dragging behind us, all of us are somehow a victim of something and if you can remember that life is not happening to you, its happening for you then you can start to look at things in a different way.”

Sankaree Govender, who spoke about her career journey, said women pushed themselves too hard to please everyone and reflected on how this had affected her own health.

“I decided to save myself, I decided that I was going to be honest for myself. I realised that I was stealing from my own essence, what kind of person steals from themselves?”

The Mercury