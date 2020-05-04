LOOK: City embarks on cleaning project to disinfect public areas

Durban - eThekwini Municipality, which has been described as the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in KwaZulu-Natal, has started disinfecting public areas, including the beachfront promenade and buildings. As of last night, the province had 1 076 confirmed cases with 34 deaths. Nationally there are 6783 Covid-19 cases with 131 deaths. The municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the disinfection programme had been intensified, mostly on the promenade, to ensure the safety of joggers. As part of level four regulations, citizens are allowed to leave home for running, cycling or walking - from 6am to 9am, within a 5km radius of their homes. Mayisela said the ongoing disinfection operation would also take place in the municipal buildings, as some of the departments were expected to start operating today.

He said thus far, people were respecting the time frame to exercise, including the wearing of masks.

“By 9am, the promenade is empty and there are law enforcement officials, who (ensure) that regulations are maintained. We started disinfecting the promenade on Saturday and we will be doing that regularly to ensure that people are safe.”

Mayisela commended residents for compliance, as almost all of the people were wearing masks in public places, such as shopping centres.

“People are now understanding how serious this virus is and that the metro is the epicentre. We urge residents to continue to make sure that they stay at home, and wear a mask when they are outdoors. There are a few people who are still not wearing masks, but the law enforcement will continue to deal with them,” said Mayisela.

Shops in Durban have also set rules of not allowing anyone to enter the store without wearing a mask.

Mayisela said the city was targeting informal settlements to limit the spread of the virus.

“We are still visiting informal settlements to ensure that they are disinfected and they are provided with sanitisers. We were not prepared for this, but it is vital that everyone contributes to curbing the spread of the virus,” he said.

The Mercury