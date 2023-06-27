LOOK: City reopens uMhlanga beaches after sewer pump repairs, improved water quality

Durban – eThekwini Municipality announced on Tuesday that the Main and Bronze beaches in uMhlanga are reopened due to the improvement of water quality. The City said the decision to reopen the beaches was taken following recent water quality tests conducted by water experts, which confirmed improved water quality.

“This means that beach water at these two beaches is at an acceptable level for public use and is safe for recreational activities,” said the municipality. This comes after The Mercury reported last week that tourism bodies were frustrated over the latest closure of the beaches in uMhlanga on the eve of the winter school holiday season. At the time of the report the Main and Bronze beaches were closed for a few days for “infrastructure repairs” at the Portland Drive sewage pump station.

In a statement on Tuesday, the City said the two northern beaches were closed last week following pump failure at the Portland Drive pump station. “The pump has since been repaired, and the pump station is now operational,” it said. In addition, the City reiterated its caution to residents and businesses against the insertion of alien objects into the municipality’s sewage system.

According to the municipality the insertion of alien objects into the system was found to be one of the reasons for pump malfunctions. “Technicians often find things like building rubble, cloth, disposable nappies and even towels in the sewer system, which causes pumps to malfunction,” said the City.

Build up from alien materials inserted into eThekwini Municipality’s sewage system was found clogging up the pump at the Portland Drive pump station, leading to the closure of uMhlanga beaches. The pump has since been repaired. Picture supplied Build up from alien materials inserted into eThekwini Municipality’s sewage system was found clogging up the pump at the Portland Drive pump station, leading to the closure of uMhlanga beaches. The pump has since been repaired. Picture supplied Other reasons include load shedding and vandalism by members of communities, it said.

Beaches that are open for swimming include Point, uShaka, Addington, South Beach, Wedge Beach, North Beach, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Thekwini, Country Club, Laguna, Brighton Beach, Toti Main, Pipeline, and Umgababa. Westbrook, uMdloti Main, Reunion Warner, Ansteys and Winklespruit Beaches will remain closed until their water quality has sufficiently improved. “The municipality is continuously monitoring the water quality at beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors,” assured the City.