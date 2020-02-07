Protests started on Tuesday and continued until Thursday with 107 people appearing in court on charges of public violence, malicious damage to property, arson and assault.
The police said the community gathered at the eDumbe Stadium on Tuesday to protest over the lack of service delivery. The protest turned violent as residents began burning tyres and hurling stones at passing vehicles.
In the past two days they blocked routes into Paulpietersburg with burning tyres and disrupted most activities in the town. A municipal building was vandalised, shops were looted while demonstrators stormed into a business premises and stole computers.
Police vehicles were also damaged during the demonstration, and a police officer was seriously wounded when he was struck by a rock allegedly hurled by protesters.
DA councillor Nkosinathi Sibiya said they were concerned the community would cause more damage.