LOOK: Community fear violence escalation amid eDumbe protests









Durban - The week-long violent service delivery protests in eDumbe Municipality (Paulpietersburg) that caused extensive damage to infrastructure has left the area on edge and residents fearing the escalation of violence. Protests started on Tuesday and continued until Thursday with 107 people appearing in court on charges of public violence, malicious damage to property, arson and assault. The police said the community gathered at the eDumbe Stadium on Tuesday to protest over the lack of service delivery. The protest turned violent as residents began burning tyres and hurling stones at passing vehicles. In the past two days they blocked routes into Paulpietersburg with burning tyres and disrupted most activities in the town. A municipal building was vandalised, shops were looted while demonstrators stormed into a business premises and stole computers. Picture: Khaya Ngema/Facebook

Police vehicles were also damaged during the demonstration, and a police officer was seriously wounded when he was struck by a rock allegedly hurled by protesters. DA councillor Nkosinathi Sibiya said they were concerned the community would cause more damage.

The municipal building’s reception area and community services offices were also set alight. Other damage included broken windows in the council chamber and municipal vehicles.

“They also caused extensive damage to the roads and other infrastructure in the town, the roads where they were burning tyres were damaged and new potholes have emerged and will need to be resurfaced.

“We respect the people’s right to protest, but we are against the damaging of public infrastructure because of lack of service delivery. The damage caused means that the money that would have been used for the services has to be redirected to fixing the vandalised infrastructure,” said Sibiya.

IFP councillor Doctor Ndlangamandla said irrespective of the community’s complaints, the destruction was unacceptable.

“Municipal workers are working under trees, the protesters even stole council chairs and burned them at the township,” said Ndlangamandla.

In the memorandum delivered earlier this week, the community complained about the lack of services, and councillors manipulating jobs and business opportunities to benefit friends and family members.

“They want their ward councillor removed, we do not have such powers, only the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs can do that,” he said.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, condemned the acts of violence, saying decisive action would be taken to contain it.

Mayor SJ Kunene said the provincial ANC was addressing the matter.

Attempts to speak to the ANC were unsuccessful at the time of publish.

