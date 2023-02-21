LOOK: DA in KZN says it is important to acknowledge the role of religious leaders following Shembe church visit

Durban - Leader of the DA in KwaZulu-Natal Francois Rodgers says they were humbled by the reception from the leadership of the Nazareth Baptist Church, popularly known as Shembe Church, especially the leader Unyazi Lwezulu in Pietermaritzburg on Monday. Rodgers described the visit as uplifting and humbling, adding that the DA leadership felt privileged to have been granted the audience with the church leader.

He dismissed suggestions that the visit was part of a strategy to draw support from the church which has one of the largest followers in South Africa, in the run-up to the elections next year.

“This visit to church leaders began when my predecessor Zwakele Mncwango (now leader of ActionSA in KZN), led the DA and it is tradition that we are going to continue with because of the important role that church leaders play in our society,” Rodgers continued. He decried the challenges facing KwaZulu-Natal and the rest of the country, especially crime and gender-based violence ravaging communities and how authorities appeared to be failing. “This is where church leaders can help so that problems facing communities can be addressed and sometimes we do not appreciate the role that these institutions play in our lives and this was part of the visit,” Rodgers explained.

He stressed that the party leadership would continue to visit other churches across the province throughout the year.

KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Francois Rodgers who led the party delegation to visit Shembe Church leader Unyazi Lwezulu in Pietermaritzburg on Monday says they were humbled by the experience. Picture: Supplied