Durban - KwaZulu-Natal acting premier Ravi Pillay visited the victims of the shack fire that broke out last night at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg at the weekend.
On Sunday, Pillay visited the area after the blaze destroyed 97 informal dwellings and 164 people homeless.
Accompanied by Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla and senior officials from KZN Cogta, Pillay did a walkabout of the settlement.
Speaking at the scene, Pillay expressed his sadness at this unfortunate incident which has come at a time when KZN is still recovering from the inclement weather conditions that devastated the province in October and November.
“We are saddened by what we see before us today and we feel for the families that had to go through the traumatic experience of losing their belongings. We are thankful to the Almighty that there were no injuries or deaths in this fire," said Pillay.