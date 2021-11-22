LOOK: Dozens left homeless after fire razes 400 shacks at Kennedy Road informal settlement

DURBAN - DOZENS of people were left homeless after about 400 shacks went up in flames yesterday afternoon at the Kennedy Road informal settlement. Sibusiso Zikode, of the shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo, said the organisation was devastated by yet another fire.

“While politicians are busy with talks of coalitions and who will be in power, people will continue to be homeless due to fires when no alternative means for proper shelter can be given to them,” said Zikode. He added that although they did not have any financial reserves, the organisation would visit the affected area to assess the extent of the damage and to see what kind of assistance could be offered to the victims of the incident. Acting divisional commander at eThekwini Fire Department Thabile Zikhali said the cause of the fire was yet to be established.

“We were called to Kennedy Road around 2pm this afternoon to extinguish a fire. Although it is not yet clear what started it, an illegal connection is suspected to be the cause of the fire,” said Zikhali. She said the victims of the fire would be given temporary shelter at the Kennedy Road Community Hall. Zikhali added that no injuries or fatalities had been reported.

Councillor Themba Mkhize of Ward 25 said the area had experienced several fires. “Unfortunately this is a place where fires are common. Less than two months ago, about 500 shacks were burnt in the same area,” said Mkhize. “We will speak to the relevant bodies and discuss how we can address the matter. We will also speak to Disaster Management and ask for assistance with things like clothing and food items for the victims,” added Mkhize.

Hundreds of people from the Kennedy Road informal settlement were displaced yesterday after a fire destroyed 400 shacks in the area yesterday. | Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency(ANA) Hundreds of people from the Kennedy Road informal settlement were displaced yesterday after a fire destroyed 400 shacks in the area yesterday. | Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency(ANA)