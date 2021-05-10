LOOK: Durban firefighters battle blaze at Overport textile factory

DURBAN –Firefighters were battling a blaze at a textile factory on Brickfield (Felix Dlamini) Road in in Overport on Monday.

A team of eThekwini Municipality’s fire fighters, metro police officers and other emergency services are at the scene.

Traffic has been heavily affected as the metro police have closed the road.

Plumes of black smoke can be seen rising from the building.

Robert Mckenzie, spokesperson for the KZN Emergency Medical Services said that there were no reported injuries.

"It's believed that textiles are produced in this factory. There are several floors at this factory. No injuries have been reported and firefighters are still fighting the flames to try extinguish the fire and stop it's spreading to adjacent buildings. At this stage, the cause of the fire is not known, and Brickfield Road at at that the vicinity is blocked off," he said.

This is a developing story.

THE MERCURY