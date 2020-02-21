Durban - EThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, spent most of Friday visiting parts of the city as part of Operation Sukuma Sakhe Outreach programme which tackles issues of service delivery within Durban.
Kaunda, accompanied by high-powered delegation made up of members of the city's executive committee members and senior management in the city, travelled to Inanda, Phoenix, Amaoti, Ntuzuma and Bester were they looked at ways to fast-track service delivery.
Through the operation, the delegation will be looking at needs of the different wards and finding ways to resolve service delivery challenges that residents confronted on a daily basis.
Some of the challenges identified included water leaks and waste not being collected on time.