LOOK: Durban mayor tackles service delivery issues









Durban - EThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, spent most of Friday visiting parts of the city as part of Operation Sukuma Sakhe Outreach programme which tackles issues of service delivery within Durban. Kaunda, accompanied by high-powered delegation made up of members of the city's executive committee members and senior management in the city, travelled to Inanda, Phoenix, Amaoti, Ntuzuma and Bester were they looked at ways to fast-track service delivery. Through the operation, the delegation will be looking at needs of the different wards and finding ways to resolve service delivery challenges that residents confronted on a daily basis. Some of the challenges identified included water leaks and waste not being collected on time.

Mayor Kaunda told residents that there will be immediate interventions that have been earmarked for the area and will be implemented for development.

Meanwhile, a clean up operation was held at the Tongaat bus rank as part of the city's #NoLittetInMyArea clean up drive. The project was launched last year and each week teams are sent out to various areas to clean up. The municipality also hopes that residents will help to keep their areas free of litter.

Currently happening at Tongaat Bus rank is the #NoLitterInMyArea clean up.



Keep your spaces clean and use bins to dispose of litter.#NoLitterInMyArea pic.twitter.com/YgvIgRkL0a — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) February 21, 2020

Currently underway at Mahatma Ghandi and Rutherford Street is the #NoLitterInMyArea clean up.



The aim for today is to encourage good waste management practices and to remove Illegal Dumps in the area.#BinIt #LitterBugsAreTrash #DontBeTrash #KeepItClean pic.twitter.com/EoYNnkut44 — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) November 29, 2019

The Mercury