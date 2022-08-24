LOOK: Durban national shutdown march gets under way

Durban - Trade union federation Cosatu’s march in Durban on Wednesday began almost an hour late due to more members arriving after the 10am starting time.
Hundreds of members of Cosatu and its affiliated unions gathered at the King Dinuzulu Park to begin their march through Dr Pixley KaSeme (West) Street.
The march will end at the Durban City Hall.
Some of the affiliate unions that have joined the march include the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) and South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu).
Some of the concerns raised by Denosa include the need for the employment of more nurses and better working conditions, while Sadtu members have called for teachers to be employed.
Other members from Cosatu said workers needed to earn “liveable salaries” and fuel price hikes needed to be stopped.
Most of the shops on Dr Pixley KaSeme (West) Street are closed as a precautionary measure and there is a strong contingent of police officers monitoring the marchers.