LOOK: Durban national shutdown march gets under way

Durban - Trade union federation Cosatu’s march in Durban on Wednesday began almost an hour late due to more members arriving after the 10am starting time. Hundreds of members of Cosatu and its affiliated unions gathered at the King Dinuzulu Park to begin their march through Dr Pixley KaSeme (West) Street.

Story continues below Advertisement

The march will end at the Durban City Hall. Cosatu members in Durban have begun their march in the CBD. They are marching to raise their concern over the rising cost of living, among other issues. Picture: Yogashen Pillay

Some of the affiliate unions that have joined the march include the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) and South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu).

Story continues below Advertisement

Some of the concerns raised by Denosa include the need for the employment of more nurses and better working conditions, while Sadtu members have called for teachers to be employed. Other members from Cosatu said workers needed to earn “liveable salaries” and fuel price hikes needed to be stopped.

Story continues below Advertisement

Most of the shops along Dr Pixley KaSeme (West) Street have closed for the march. Picture: Yogashen Pillay Most of the shops on Dr Pixley KaSeme (West) Street are closed as a precautionary measure and there is a strong contingent of police officers monitoring the marchers. THE MERCURY