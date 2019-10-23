LOOK: Emergency teams praised for brave rescue









The rescue team Pictures and videos: Rescue Care/IPSS Durban - The heroic rescue team that responded to the horror taxi crash in Hillcrest on Sunday has been hailed for its bravery in saving the lives of injured passengers. Seven people were killed and eight were seriously injured when a minibus taxi veered out of control, plunging hundreds of metres down a steep embankment in the KwaNgcolosi area near Hillcrest.

The body of the seventh person was found underneath the wreckage yesterday when rescuers returned to the scene.

Due to a severe heatwave, the rescue team battled dehydration until refreshments were sent to them hours into the operation. Ceron Meadows of Rescue Care described the incident as “a scene rescuers would never forget”.

She said they received the call at 9.35am, but they found it difficult to locate the scene.

“The accident took place in a remote area on a remote road. It was inland on the other side of Inanda Dam, and all we had was directions from one man who called in asking for help.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

“Fortunately, he waited for us and led us to the scene,” she said.

It was 10.20am when Rescue Care arrived at the scene to find that community members had already gathered to help. Carrying as much as they could, including medical boxes, an ECG monitor and oxygen tanks, eight medics hiked about 200m down the 80º steep embankment.

“All we could see was bush. It was sweltering hot and at some point we were afraid of suffering dehydration. But our main focus was to treat the injured and get them to the hospitals in the safest and quickest way.”

Meadows made the call to bring in a medical helicopter.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Lenmed 1 aeromedical helicopter with rescue capability responded, but the terrain was so steep that there was no place for the chopper to land.

Meadows said they cleared a small, flat patch of land on top of a hill for the helicopter to land, while rescuers worked on packing the bodies of the six women into body bags.

“Seeing the extent of people’s injuries is always difficult. We tried our best, but despite our efforts some didn’t make it. So we knew that we needed to get people out of the ditch soon. We did not want to lose any more lives,” she said.

Meadows and her team escorted the bodies in a basket attached to a rope rescue system from the helicopter.





“There were a lot of emotions as we packed the dead into body bags. By then, families of the deceased and injured had arrived and were consoling each other,” Meadows said.

The Mercury