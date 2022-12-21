LOOK: eThekwini metro police recover hijacked truck carrying goods worth R1 million

Durban – Intelligence work assisted the eThekwini metro police to recover a truck carrying goods worth an estimated R1 million that was hijacked while on its way to Isipingo. Deputy head of metro police Sbonelo Mchunu said the operation was one of many that will be conducted by officers in the coming days to clamp down on criminal activity.

The Durban metro police recovered a truck that was hijacked en route to Isipingo while transporting goods estimated to be worth R1 million. Picture: eThekwini Municipality via Facebook The municipality posted a message on its social media post about the recovery of the vehicle and the goods.

The post read: “The Durban metro police have received a salute for a job well done after recovering a truck that was hijacked en route to Isipingo while transporting goods estimated at R1 million.” The recovery was made last week in Folweni and the recovered goods included clothing that was destined for various stores.

The Durban metro police recovered a truck that was hijacked en route to Isipingo while transporting goods estimated to be worth R1 million. Picture: eThekwini Municipality via Facebook Mchunu told ‘The Mercury’ that recovering the truck was partly due to stellar intelligence work. “We praise the intelligence shared by law enforcement agencies which allows our commanders to stage targeted stops and searches that result in interception of such criminal activities.

“We encourage the public to continue tipping off the police about planned criminal activities. This partnership in fighting crime is really yielding tangible results now. This interception was one example of many that are in the pipeline. “We are warning criminals that they must desist from making a living through crime.” He said due to the sensitivity of the case, he would not be able to divulge further information regarding the matter until the case was finalised in court.