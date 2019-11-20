Durban - The family of a KwaZulu-Natal man who dragged his lifeless body into a branch of a local insurance company, has yet to hear from the service provider about what caused a delay in their policy payment.
Meanwhile, the man has since been buried in the family's yard.
A video showing Thandaza Mtshali and Thobeka Mhlongo went viral on social media this week after the two were seen carrying the body of their relative, 46-year-old Sifiso Justice Mhlongo into the Old Mutual offices in Stanger, in northern KZN.
Thandaza said her uncle died on November 7 after sitting outside a local medical facility.
She said her uncle was assaulted in a shebeen and had gone to report the incident.