LOOK: Family in Old Mutual dead body claim dispute bury loved one in their yard









Durban - The family of a KwaZulu-Natal man who dragged his lifeless body into a branch of a local insurance company, has yet to hear from the service provider about what caused a delay in their policy payment. Meanwhile, the man has since been buried in the family's yard. A video showing Thandaza Mtshali and Thobeka Mhlongo went viral on social media this week after the two were seen carrying the body of their relative, 46-year-old Sifiso Justice Mhlongo into the Old Mutual offices in Stanger, in northern KZN. Thandaza said her uncle died on November 7 after sitting outside a local medical facility. She said her uncle was assaulted in a shebeen and had gone to report the incident.

Apparently Old Mutual was not paying the death benefit and the policy holder asked an aunt in the family to intervene and the aunt was ready to offer a solution which indeed yielded the desired results.



They took the body to the Old Mutual offices pic.twitter.com/FG9ugIjici — Captain DyHard 🇿🇦 (@Johz1) November 19, 2019

"At the police station he had a seizure and they thought he was a mental patient. Later in the day, a farmer took him to a pharmacy at hospital in the area. He waited outside in the rain most of the day. He was then taken inside to the casualty ward and died shortly thereafter," she said.

Thandaza said she contacted Old Mutual to inform them of her uncle's death.

She said she was told that her claim had been received and was being attended to.

"I then received another SMS to say the claim was being referred for additional assessment," she said.

After going back and forth with the insurance company, Thandaza and her aunt went to fetch Mtshali's body from mortuary and took it to the Old Mutual offices "as verification" that the man had died.

La bomama bathwale isdumbu into Old mutual offices because they were refusing to pay out. Watch😲 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GEHykww8Gg — Lee (@Andy_McUmal) November 19, 2019

At the offices, they were told that the money was paid into the account.

"We wanted to be sure so we left the body at the offices and went to the bank. When we withdrew the money, we went back to fetch the body and went home," Thandaza said.

The family has buried Mtshali, a father of 38 children, on their property.

The relatives of the man who dragged his lifeless body into an Old Mutual branch in Stanger say they have yet to hear from the insurance company #oldmutual@TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/Aw7jlJpQKx — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) November 20, 2019

The Mercury