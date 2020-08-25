LOOK: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Durban CBD

Durban - Firefighters fought a massive blaze that engulfed an apartment building adjacent to the Grey Street Mosque heritage site in the CBD yesterday afternoon. EThekwini Fire regional commander Alfred Newman said the city’s emergency and communications centre received a report of a fire that had broken out in the building on the corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo (Grey) and Denis Hurley (Queen) streets at about 12.30pm, and firefighters were dispatched. “On arrival we found the building well alight with approximately seven flats affected. There were a few people in the building, who were evacuated,” he said. Newman said five fire engines, a hydraulic platform and water carriers were dispatched to the scene where 30 firefighters worked for almost two-and-a-half hours to bring the blaze under control. By 3pm firefighters were still attending to a few hot spots in the two-storey building. “It was quite a big fire but fortunately it was limited to the first floor. Seven flats in the building were affected and seven were unaffected, and thankfully the mosque was saved.

“The owner is unsure how it started,” he said.

Newman said the family were at home when the fire broke out in one of the bedrooms that a domestic worker and children had occupied at the time. He said no one was injured in the blaze and officials from the municipality’s town planning department had arrived at the scene to assess the safety of the building.

Firemen managed to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading into the mosque.Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson, Rowan Scandroglio, said paramedics had responded after receiving multiple calls for help.

He said paramedics arrived to find multiple firefighters battling the blaze.

“At this stage there have been no injuries reported,” he said.

Ahmed Mahomed, the chairperson of the Juma Masjid, which is also known as the Grey Street Mosque, said he had firm faith that God would protect the mosque.

The 140-year-old Juma Masjid is the largest mosque in the southern hemisphere, with capacity to host up to 10 000 worshippers.

“Today’s fire did not affect the mosque. I was there to start my prayers, and we were going to open the mosque for prayers when I heard there was a fire. We had to evacuate the 14 flats,” he said.

“I had complete faith in the fire department when they arrived, that they would be able to prevent the fire from spreading.

“I had complete faith in the Creator, that He would protect His house. I was more concerned about the occupants of the flats and that it would do damage to the shops downstairs, which have already suffered so much damage after being closed for three months,” he said. “God has come to the rescue. I am happy - it could have been worse, but it wasn’t.”

EThekwini Municipality had not responded to questions at the time of publication.

The Mercury