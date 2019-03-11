Durban - Heavy rain and flooding in parts of KwaMashu, Inanda, Verulam and Ntuzuma in KwaZulu-Natal have left a number of homes flooded and damaged. Disaster management teams have been dispatched to the affected areas.

Hlengiwe Dladla said they feel hopeless after the floods entered their house and damaged their furniture.

“We are very hurt, everything is destroyed from the kitchen to the bedroom. We are going to throw away some damaged clothes, blankets, and food because we can't do anything with them now,” said Dladla.

Dlala said they used the windows to escape as they didn't want the dirt to come inside the house.

“The cleaning might take a week and we just hope that the dirt and smell won't affect the child,” she said.

Buyiswa Duma, who lives with her husband and four children said she had to evacuate her home because of the flooding.

“Each and every time the rain is heavy this happens. We don't have peace when it rains. I can't even sleep with a soaked bed. My clothes are wet, my children's uniforms and their certificates are destroyed,” said Duma.

KwaMashu resident Buyiswa Duma sweeps the muddy water out of her home #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/HHElgwMW9s — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) March 11, 2019

She said over the years, she has not seen any improvements.

Residents also took their frustrations to the street, burning tires and accusing the municipality has been ignoring their complaints.

Speaking to the angry crowd, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said, ”We are urging all affected residents to report to their local ward councillor and municipal officials so that appropriate measures are implemented."

Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube speaks to the media in KwaMashu #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/csr3yL3PK6 — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) March 11, 2019

The Mercury