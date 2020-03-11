LOOK: Freak storm wreaks havoc in KZN town

Durban - Disaster teams have been deployed to the KwaZulu-Natal township of Mpophomeni in the Umgungundlovu District Municipality following a freak storm that damaged homes, cars and some infrastructure on Tuesday night. KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, said the area was hit by heavy rains and gale winds. "A petrol station roof collapsed leaving four cars damaged and two people injured. They were rushed to hospital," he said. Hlomuka said disaster management teams have been dispatched by the department to the affected areas to assess the extent of the damage. Hlomuka has continued to urge residents to exercise extreme caution as inclement weather conditions continue to pose a serious danger to human life.

"Since the beginning of the year, the province has experienced a number of incidents, which have cost human lives and cause millions of rands worth of damage. We call upon parents and teachers to ensure that scholars avoid flooded walkways and rivers on their way to school," he said.

This is the second such storm to have hit an area near Pietermaritzburg in recent weeks.

Last month, three people were killed in a thunderstorm.

The Mercury reported that in the first incident, a 13-year-old boy was killed after he was struck by lightening while walking back from school.

Cogta spokesperson, Senzo Mzila, said the youngster attended Mampunga Primary School in Mtubatuba in Ward 17.

He said in the second instance, a 42-year-old mother and her child were fatally injured when the walls of their home caved in on them in Nkwalini in the uThungulu District Municipality.

The Mercury