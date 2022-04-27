LOOK: Goods confiscated, businesses shut down in blitz operation in the Pietermaritzburg CBD

DURBAN - Msunduzi Municipality’s Rapid Response Unit descended on businesses without trading licences in Berg and Church streets in the Pietermaritzburg CBD on Tuesday. The municipality said the city promotes and supports informal and small businesses, but it encourages residents to follow the right procedures of conducting business in the city.

Goods were confiscated and businesses were forced to shut down following failure to produce trading licences, it said in a statement on Tuesday. “The law enforcement officers instructed business owners to remove goods displayed on pavements, and other selling stations that limited people’s movement and caused traffic obstruction,” added the city. According to the municipality, the Rapid Response Unit was able to collect stolen trolleys from vagrants and other illegal street vendors.

“The municipality will continue with the blitz around the city and issue fines for illegal trading as a means of law enforcement,” it said. Goods were confiscated and businesses shut down in blitz operation in the Pietermaritzburg CBD conducted by Msunduzi Municipality’s Rapid Response Unit. Picture: Msunduzi Municipality via Facebook

Goods were confiscated and businesses shut down in blitz operation in the Pietermaritzburg CBD conducted by Msunduzi Municipality's Rapid Response Unit. Picture: Msunduzi Municipality via Facebook

Goods were confiscated and businesses shut down in blitz operation in the Pietermaritzburg CBD conducted by Msunduzi Municipality's Rapid Response Unit. Picture: Msunduzi Municipality via Facebook