LOOK: Grammy Award-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode receives ‘hero’s welcome’ at King Shaka International Airport

Durban – Songstress Nomcebo Zikode, who together with artists Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman won a Grammy award in Los Angeles earlier this month for the song 'Bayethe', was welcomed by City leadership among others at King Shaka International Airport on Thursday. In a statement, the eThekwini Municipality said Zikode, who is from Hammarsdale, was given a hero’s welcome at the King Shaka International Airport.

“Zikode received a warm welcome from the City’s leadership and the Durban Creative Industry,” it said. “The cheerful celebrations congratulating the songstress were led by the Whip of Council councillor Patience Sishange and chairperson of the Community Services Committee Councillor Zama Sokhabase,” it said. Shortly after the trio received the award “The Mercury” reported that eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda applauded the artists for their winning collaboration.

The mayor said the win is not only for South Africans to celebrate, but the entire African continent. KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube also congratulated the award winners. She said the win affirms the contribution they have made in the music industry locally and internationally.

“We are proud of Zakes Bantwini, who hails from KwaMashu, and Nomcebo Zikode, who is from Mpumalanga township in Hammarsdale, for flying the South African flag high and putting the province on the global music stage by winning this Grammy award. We celebrate the success of the son and daughter of the province who are a beacon of hope and an inspiration to many young people in townships and rural areas.” Grammy award winner Nomcebo Zikode, receives a warm welcome at King Shaka International Airport by eThekwini Municipality leadership and the Durban Creative Industry. Picture: Thuli Dlamini

