Part of a mud road washed away at the Mandela Park informal settlement in Marianhill after heavy rain. Picture: Karen Singh
The bank washed away at the Mandela Park informal settlement in Marianhill after heavy rain. Picture: Karen Singh
There's a large hole where a two bedroom house stood after a bank washed away at the Mandela Park informal settlement in Marianhill after heavy rain. Picture: Karen Singh
Shacks on the bank of the Umhlatuzana River in the New City informal settlement washed away after heavy rain devasted parts of Marianhill. Picture: Karen Singh
A shack on the bank of the Umhlatuzana River in the New City informal settlement washed away after heavy rain devasted parts of Marianhill. Picture: Karen Singh
A container tuck shop and a water pipe washed away in Umhlatuzana Road in Marianhill after heavy rain devasted the area. Picture: Karen Singh
DURBAN - A father rescued his three children and his wife after a mudslide wiped out his two-bedroom house in the Mandela Park informal settlement in Marianhill this morning.

This comes after heavy rain devastated several areas across Durban.

The man reportedly saw his family stuck in the mud and rushed to rescue them.

An elderly lady caught up in the same mudslide is still missing.

A bystander said the woman came out after hearing a noise and she was carried away by the mud.

Siphelele Tshapha, a resident of Mandela Park in Marianhill said they called the ambulance and the police early in the morning to help those who were injured but they did not receive help from police.

“We decided to help ourselves. I was down there helping to try and find the missing person but we didn't find her. Right now we still waiting for help and we are out of options. If anyone can help in any way, please help us with this situation,” said Tshapha.

A resident of New City informal settlement in Marianhill said she saw fridges and beds floating down the Umhlatuzana river where people have built their shacks along the river bank.

“There was a big shack there and now it's completely gone, its washed away. The people’s stuff is gone, there's nothing there,” she said.

Rescue Care spokesperson Gareth Jamieson said paramedics declared a 15-year-old girl dead at the Wilshire road informal settlements after she was washed downstream in the early hours of the morning.

“Three children were washed downstream by the mudslide and downpour that Durban felt and the community managed to save the two however the third young lady was recovered this morning and has unfortunately passed away,” said Jamieson.

An elderly resident living at the bottom of Umhlatuzana Road said she does not have any water after a water pipe washed away on Monday night.

“The tuck shop and the water pipe washed away. The owner of the shop was asleep when it happened and now I have no water because the pipe is broken,” she said.

THE MERCURY 