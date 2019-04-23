DURBAN - A father rescued his three children and his wife after a mudslide wiped out his two-bedroom house in the Mandela Park informal settlement in Marianhill this morning. This comes after heavy rain devastated several areas across Durban.

The man reportedly saw his family stuck in the mud and rushed to rescue them.

A father rescued his wife and three children while further down an old lady is still missing in Mandela park in Marianhill #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/xjKMwucaBt — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) April 23, 2019

An elderly lady caught up in the same mudslide is still missing.

A bystander said the woman came out after hearing a noise and she was carried away by the mud.

Five people were swept away after 5am this morning by a mud slide caused by heavy rain throughout the night. The plot where the 2 bedroom house was now lies empty #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/goefek23vt — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) April 23, 2019

Siphelele Tshapha, a resident of Mandela Park in Marianhill said they called the ambulance and the police early in the morning to help those who were injured but they did not receive help from police.

“We decided to help ourselves. I was down there helping to try and find the missing person but we didn't find her. Right now we still waiting for help and we are out of options. If anyone can help in any way, please help us with this situation,” said Tshapha.

Mandela Park resident Siphelele Tshapa said they are still waiting for help after a mud slide swept away an old lady earlier this morning in Marianhill #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/BklW1rLuTB — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) April 23, 2019

A resident of New City informal settlement in Marianhill said she saw fridges and beds floating down the Umhlatuzana river where people have built their shacks along the river bank.

“There was a big shack there and now it's completely gone, its washed away. The people’s stuff is gone, there's nothing there,” she said.

LISTEN: New City resident in Marianhill describes what she saw after heavy rain caused flooding and washed away some shacks #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/WHXuz4ob5u — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) April 23, 2019

Rescue Care spokesperson Gareth Jamieson said paramedics declared a 15-year-old girl dead at the Wilshire road informal settlements after she was washed downstream in the early hours of the morning.

“Three children were washed downstream by the mudslide and downpour that Durban felt and the community managed to save the two however the third young lady was recovered this morning and has unfortunately passed away,” said Jamieson.

An elderly resident living at the bottom of Umhlatuzana Road said she does not have any water after a water pipe washed away on Monday night.

“The tuck shop and the water pipe washed away. The owner of the shop was asleep when it happened and now I have no water because the pipe is broken,” she said.

A tuck shop and water pipe were washed away at the bottom of Umhlatuzana Road in Marianhill last night during heavy rain. According to one resident there was no one in the tuck shop when it happened but they now have no water. #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/6bWblIkW6i — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) April 23, 2019

THE MERCURY