LOOK: Indian Naval Ship Sunayna docks in Durban

Durban – Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sunayna docked at the Port of Durban on Monday for a week-long visit to commemorate 30 years of diplomatic partnership between India and South Africa. The Mercury reported on Sunday that the INS Sunayna will undertake professional interactions with the South African Navy, schools, universities, the government and the community before departing on August 25, 2023.

The consul-general of India in Durban said the ship was a stealth off-shore patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, designed and constructed indigenously in Goa Shipyard Limited. The consulate said the 105metre long vessel weighs 2200 tonnes and is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment. According to the consulate, the ship is equipped with an Alouhette helicopter on board to support in its various operations and is part of the Indian Navy’s Southern Naval Command, based in Kochi.

“The commander of the ship is Prabhat Ranjan Mishra and it is manned by 15 officers and 110 sailors.” The consulate added that the Sunayna is routinely deployed for myriad operations such as anti-piracy and narcotics patrol, and humanitarian activities like Search and Rescue (SAR), Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) and escort missions.

The Indian Naval Ship Sunayna docked in Durban on Monday and will be departing on Friday after a week of engagements with the SA Navy, schools, universities, government and the community. Picture: Consulate General of India in Durban

