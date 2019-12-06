LOOK: Kenville residents rebuilding shacks after fire









Durban - Residents at an informal settlement in Kenville yesterday were rebuilding their houses after a fire razed 70 shacks. The fire on Tuesday afternoon left about 200 people homeless. Many residents had to scramble for accommodation for the night after heavy rains fell in parts of the city on Tuesday. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Some had to find shelter with neighbours while others were housed with relatives for the night until they could return to the settlement and set about gathering what they could from the rubble. Many residents were left with just the clothing on their backs. Resident Themba Dlamini, 62, said he did not know what caused the fire but it spread quickly due to strong winds.

Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)





He said he was left with nothing as he lost all his belongings in the blaze.

He said he had had expensive sound equipment, including three amplifiers and four mixers that he estimated cost R150 000.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the affected residents had been assisted.

Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)





“We’ve given out mattresses and blankets to all affected. A nearby school has been arranged for temporary shelter. Sassa is also on board. It will ensure they get hot meals for three days,” he said.

Mayisela said those who had lost their official documents, including ID documents and birth certificates, would also be assisted.”

Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)





Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the cause of the fire was unknown and no injuries were reported. About 70 shacks caught fire in Kenville on Tuesday. Greenwood Park police and the fire department attended to the incident,” said Mbele.

