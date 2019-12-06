The fire on Tuesday afternoon left about 200 people homeless. Many residents had to scramble for accommodation for the night after heavy rains fell in parts of the city on Tuesday.
Some had to find shelter with neighbours while others were housed with relatives for the night until they could return to the settlement and set about gathering what they could from the rubble. Many residents were left with just the clothing on their backs.
Resident Themba Dlamini, 62, said he did not know what caused the fire but it spread quickly due to strong winds.