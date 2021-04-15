Look: Mayor donates 20 laptops and uniforms to his former school

DURBAN - ETHEKWINI Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda handed over 20 laptops to his former school Intshisekelo High School in Inanda yesterday. The school received the much-needed boost for its computer lab as part of Kaunda’s Back To School Campaign. According to Kaunda, the campaign was aimed at improving quality education and ensuring that less privileged pupils got learning material, devices and uniforms. Kaunda was joined by Huawei South Africa during his visit to the school, which received a 70 % pass rate for the matric class of 2020. A donation of full school uniforms and learning material was also made to 100 disadvantaged pupils at the school.

Kaunda said the start of the academic year was a challenging time mostly for underprivileged pupils and parents.

“With this campaign, we want to assist the government in improving the quality of education and we (are) of the view that these laptops will benefit the pupils.”

He said it was unacceptable that more than 27 years since he left the school, it was still in the same situation.

“I went to this school and finished my matric here in 1994. As leaders, we must not allow the schools we went to, suffer. We were also here last year when we ensured that the school was painted inside and out,” said Kaunda.

School principal Phumzile Ntanzi said they were delighted with the assistance.

She urged the community to assist in ensuring that the school’s facilities, infrastructure and equipment were protected.

