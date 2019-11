LOOK: Neglected road collapses once again









Durban - Chatsworth residents are angry that a road that was damaged in the April floods has collapsed again due to the heavy rains that lashed parts of Durban over the past few days. Residents had to use an alternative route after parts of Silverglen Drive collapsed on Sunday. According to residents, it was the third time that the roadway had collapsed and each time the hole got larger. “During the last downpour in April, the roadway caved in. We had another rainy season after that, and now this,” said resident OG Rooyen. Rooyen, whose house is below road level and was damaged in April, said he was in Joburg when he was informed that more of the roadway had caved in.

He said he had rushed home when he heard it was raining again.

Ward councillor Tony Govender said residents were frustrated that there had been no repairs to the road since April.

“The metro police closed off the road to traffic, and fortunately there were no injuries.

“The embankment was quite damaged, which led to one of the homes being flooded.

“I’ve advised the resident to pack up her belongings and move away for a while rather than stay and something worse happens,” Govender said.

He said disaster management teams had come out to Silverglen Drive to assess the damage, adding that repairs were expected to begin in due course.

Part of the roadway in San Gabriel Avenue in Kingsburgh, Durban south, was covered by sand due to a massive mudslide.

In Ntuzuma, north of Durban, part of a boundary wall of a house was washed away.

The house owner, Joseph Dlamini, said he believed that the lack of maintenance of a nearby sewage drain had led to the mudslide.

“The road is not properly built because whenever there are heavy rains, the water just comes down to our house.

“We’ve been complaining about this issue to the ward councillor and the municipality, but nothing has been done,” said Dlamini.

He said that this is not the first time his driveway had been damaged, as the same thing happened a few months ago when a mudslide went through his home after heavy rains.

“We spent between R25000 and R30000 fixing the driveway, which on Sunday night was washed away along with the newly renovated gate.

“We are now living in fear that if it continues raining like this, there might be another mudslide into our house,” he said.

The Mercury