LOOK: New fleet to help Msunduzi Municipality improve service delivery

Durban – The mayor of Msunduzi Municipality, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, has welcomed the arrival of a new fleet of vehicles, saying it will assist in improving service delivery, especially the fight against filth in the city. This after the municipality unveiled and delivered three new TLBs, four NP200, four Isuzu crew cab tippers, and a Suzuki Ertiga 7-seater on Wednesday as an addition to the city’s fleet.

The vehicles were part of the city’s plan outlined in the 2022/23 budget plan. “The issue of a filthy city will be a thing of the past now with these new vehicles to aid in the improvement of service delivery,” said Thebolla after the fleet was unveiled. Aside from aiding in keeping the city clean, other vehicles will assist the library services and the Tatham Gallery, which will use the vehicles for outreach programmes and collecting art. Another will be used by the mobile library, which will help in assisting children.

He pointed out that a new bus would also enable the library division to reach new areas and assist children in learning to read. “I believe Msunduzi is on the right path to creating better communities,” he said. “These vehicles will assist various departments including Waste, Water and Sanitation, four NP 200 for different sections within Waste Management, three TLB's to assist with the infrastructure. The municipality is going to have enough time to respond to queries and for the supervision and enhancement of service delivery,” the mayor said. As part of the routine, the new fleet was checked by municipal officials to ensure that they were of the required standard. The municipality said the fleet would further contribute towards generating much-needed revenue as a cleaner city was bound to attract investors to the city.

Msunduzi Municipality acquired a new fleet, including 3x TLB, 4x NP200, 4x Isuzu crew cab tippers, and Suzuki Ertiga 7 seater, to improve service delivery. Picture: Supplied. Msunduzi Municipality acquired a new fleet, including 3x TLB, 4x NP200, 4x Isuzu crew cab tippers, and Suzuki Ertiga 7 seater, to improve service delivery. Picture: Supplied. Msunduzi Municipality acquired a new fleet, including 3x TLB, 4x NP200, 4x Isuzu crew cab tippers, and Suzuki Ertiga 7 seater, to improve service delivery. Picture: Supplied.