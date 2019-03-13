Durban - FreeMe Wildlife Rehabilitation KZN believes the rescue of over 1000 Amur Falcons who were injured during a hailstorm on Saturday is one of the largest single-species rescues in South Africa. The Amur Falcons including a few Red-Footed Falcons were roosting together in their nests in Mooi River on Saturday when hailstones injured 1090 of them.

Wade Whitehead, the CEO of the centre said a member of Nsele Emergency Services alerted them to the problem and Mooi River and District SPCA members transported the birds to Howick where the centre is based.

The birds were treated and monitored, said Whitehead before they were ready to be released in time for their migration in the next two weeks.

“We have to date released and ringed 970 birds and we are hoping to release another 40 tomorrow morning,” said Whitehead.

The centre decided not to take the birds back to their roosting nest for release.

“We decided to release them directly from FREEME in Howick to reduce stress and get as many strong birds out on the wing as fast as possible,” Whitehead said.

The birds live at the Amur River, situated between China and Russia.

Whitehead said the surgeries on six of the birds went well on Monday.

“We still have 88 birds in our care at the clinic with broken wings which will stay over winter with us. They will only be able to make the migration when the Amur Falcons return this year November for their next season in SA,” he said.

According to Whitehead, a total of 713 dead birds were brought in from the roosting site.

“They were all donated to the Durban Natural History Museum, University of KwaZulu Natal and South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) for DNA, isotope analysis, gene pool analysis, further research and taxidermy,” he said.

Whitehead said while this is not the biggest rescue in South Africa it is one of the biggest.

“There have been bigger rescues in South Africa but it certainly is one of the biggest rescues of a single species by a single organisation in SA,” he said.

The Mercury