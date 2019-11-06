Durban - A Hadeda that was admitted to the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) after being found doused with red enamel paint, is said to be doing well.
CROW's Lana Bartholomew said with the assistance of their Hillcrest depot, Bruce Wilson from Sanctuary Project, the animal was rescued and brought to the centre.
The staff at the centre are unsure if the bird was deliberately doused in the paint or if it was a result of an unfortunate accident.
“In some places the paint was so thick that it hindered the bird’s ability to fly. Luckily, the paint was not in direct contact with his skin as this could have caused extreme irritation as well as chemical burns," she said.
When Clarissa de Beer from Earthwize Environmental Products heard about the predicament this Hadeda had found itself in, she jumped to action and assisted the centre with environmentally friendly and non-toxic chemical products to help remove the paint.