LOOK: Pietermaritzburg business goes up in flames

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that just after 5pm paramedics responded to a structural fire on West Street in Pietermaritzburg.

Durban – Firefighters battled a blaze at a business on West Street in Pietermaritzburg on Monday afternoon.

“On arrival of emergency crews, they found a business premises well alight. Fire and rescue services had reported that all occupants had escaped prior to the entrance being engulfed in flames.”

Emergency services said no injuries were reported.

“The building is believed to contain paint products, hardware and commercial metal products.The fire and rescue services managed to douse the flames and were happy to report that there were no injuries,” said Herbst.