LOOK: Pietermaritzburg business goes up in flames

Durban – Firefighters battled a blaze at a business on West Street in Pietermaritzburg on Monday afternoon.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that just after 5pm paramedics responded to a structural fire on West Street in Pietermaritzburg.
“On arrival of emergency crews, they found a business premises well alight. Fire and rescue services had reported that all occupants had escaped prior to the entrance being engulfed in flames.”
Emergency services said no injuries were reported.
“The building is believed to contain paint products, hardware and commercial metal products.The fire and rescue services managed to douse the flames and were happy to report that there were no injuries,” said Herbst.
In a separate incident in March 2022, two people were killed and a child was left hospitalised after a house fire in Eastwood, Pietermaritzburg.
Mi7 National Group director Colin David said that medics found a house ablaze, with three people lying alongside it.
“Medics rushed to one patient, an 11-year-old boy, who had sustained serious burns and suffered smoke inhalation,” he said.
David said medics worked quickly to stabilise the boy, administering advanced life support procedures before placing him on a ventilator.
“The boy was rushed to a local hospital in a critical condition on board a Mi7 ambulance. Community members had tried their best to resuscitate the two remaining people, who had also sustained burns and suffered smoke inhalation before medics arrived. Unfortunately, they had succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead on the scene,” he said.