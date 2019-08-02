Durban - The police were called in to disperse a crowd of protesting students who set alight a bin and its contents at the Unisa campus in Durban yesterday. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, public order police officers were deployed and instructed the group to disperse.

She said that on Wednesday the police had to use stun grenades to disperse protesting students.

“A case of contravening the Gatherings Act was opened at the Durban Central police station for investigation however no arrests were made,” she said.

Students staged a protest at their Durban campus yesterday demanding the decentralisation of all National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) functions to the region. The students have also called for all exam results to be released and for students who scored below 75% on their exams, to have their scripts remarked.

Unisa students took to the streets to protest over grievances Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)





Some students posted their concerns on Unisa’s Facebook page.

Kgadibe Thomas Shihangule said: “All six of my modules are outstanding. I didn’t receive even one module’s results. And my parents are on my case thinking that I’ve been spending the money for transport to my exams and that I missed my exams. I am afraid to tell them. Unisa is really hurting us.”

Ntandokathixo Zulu said she lost out on a potential job because she was still waiting for her results to be released.







The student representative council (SRC) handed over a Memorandum of Understanding to management.

“We demand that Unisa immediately provide solutions to the new NSFAS system and its catastrophic processes,” said KZN SRC regional chairman Lungile Nhlenyama.

Students have called on Unisa to beef up security on campus, for student allowances to be deposited directly into their bank accounts, and for an extension to be granted on all assignments and examinations, claiming that there were disruptions to the academic calendar due to late NSFAS payments.

Unisa said it had released 99% of its first semester results. The institution said the remaining results were those of students with exceptional circumstances and would be released in the next few days.

“Unisa students who have received all their examination results are encouraged to register and pay for the second semester of 2019 as soon as possible to maximise on study time.

“The deadline for second semester registrations has been extended to August 16.

“Students who register late and whose assignment due dates have passed are encouraged to submit them as soon as possible, but not later than September 6,” Unisa said.

Unisa management has also agreed that all students who qualify for supplementary exams during the October/November 2019 session, will not be required to pay for these exams.









