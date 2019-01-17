A land invasion team moves in to clear illegally built shacks in Cato Crest, Picture supplied



Durban - A group of irate shack dwellers was quickly dispersed in the early hours of Thursday morning following shack demolition efforts in Cato Crest the day before.

The group gathered on Mary Thiphe (Cato Manor) Road and managed to pull tree trunks and branches onto the road.





They also destroyed a resident's water meter and tried to break an electrical box on the road. Metro Police managed to disperse the crowd and clear the roadway for traffic.