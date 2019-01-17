Durban - A group of irate shack dwellers was quickly dispersed in the early hours of Thursday morning following shack demolition efforts in Cato Crest the day before.
The group gathered on Mary Thiphe (Cato Manor) Road and managed to pull tree trunks and branches onto the road.
They also destroyed a resident's water meter and tried to break an electrical box on the road. Metro Police managed to disperse the crowd and clear the roadway for traffic.
On Wednesday, the Land Invasion Unit destroyed at least 20 informal structures that were erected in Cato Crest. Over the last year, there have been a number of stand-offs between police and residents wanting to build on the land.
Last month violent protests erupted in the area after Land Invasion officials destroyed a number of shacks. Protesters burnt tyres and threw dirt on the road. At least five roadside electrical poles were destroyed. The ongoing protests are forcing residents to sell their homes.
